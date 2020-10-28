Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) PT Set at €3.65 by Credit Suisse Group

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.65 ($4.29) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.70).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

