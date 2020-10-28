Northcoast Research Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Get Generac alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

GNRC opened at $207.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day moving average is $145.96. Generac has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $215.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $946,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 664,240 shares in the company, valued at $125,720,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at $5,521,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Generac by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.