Northcoast Research Weighs in on Snap-on Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report released on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SNA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

SNA stock opened at $158.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Snap-on by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 31.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snap-on by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,542,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Snap-on by 8.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 226,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $1,167,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

