Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.00.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $302.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.48.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

