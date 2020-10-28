Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) fell 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.35 and last traded at $16.80. 27,591,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 34,716,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCLH. SunTrust Banks lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in cruise business. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruses.

