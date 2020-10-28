NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Down 8%

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) shares were down 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 1,181,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,369,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $485.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.00 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NOW by 23.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in NOW by 98.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 375,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after buying an additional 317,716 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 211.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 340,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 231,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NOW by 85.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 53,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

