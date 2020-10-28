NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.
Shares of NXPI stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,903.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Story: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.