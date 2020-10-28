NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted to Reduce at AlphaValue

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by stock analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NXPI. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,903.29, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $145.15.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

