OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) Given a C$4.25 Price Target by National Bank Financial Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) has been assigned a C$4.25 price target by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.44% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79. OceanaGold Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.74.

OceanaGold Co. (OGC.TO) (TSE:OGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$132.84 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

