Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OHI opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

