Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.00

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPHLF)

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

