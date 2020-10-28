Opko Health (OPK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Opko Health to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.57 million. On average, analysts expect Opko Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Opko Health has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Opko Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

