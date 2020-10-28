Oppenheimer Increases Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $335.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

BABA has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.83.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $317.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $858.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.67. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,938,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,026,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 53.9% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.