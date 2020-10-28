Oppenheimer Raises Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target to $120.00

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPTX. BidaskClub cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $100.08 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 417.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

