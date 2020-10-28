Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.04.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP stock opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.89. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,432 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in American Express by 10.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,001,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $85,760,000 after acquiring an additional 95,426 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 78.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 565,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 248,095 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.