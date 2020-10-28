Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.
NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.76 on Friday. Orange has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.
Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.