Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Orphazyme A/S stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

