Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Orphazyme A/S in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Orphazyme A/S alerts:

Shares of ORPH opened at $10.39 on Monday. Orphazyme A/S has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Orphazyme A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orphazyme A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.