Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.75 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.61.

NYSE:OVV opened at $9.27 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $68,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,200 shares of company stock worth $73,680 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 1,910.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,398,000 after purchasing an additional 23,621,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $16,425,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $3,728,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $12,881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $11,663,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

