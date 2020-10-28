Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Packaging Co. of America reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 575.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 92.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $120.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

