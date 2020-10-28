Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $10.95 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Alexander C. Karp sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $111,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,426,496 shares in the company, valued at $62,337,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $2,718,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

