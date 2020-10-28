Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE PLTR opened at $10.95 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,039,702.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714,249 shares in the company, valued at $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

