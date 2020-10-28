Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.
NYSE PLTR opened at $10.95 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.42.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.