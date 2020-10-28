PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) fell 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.11. 5,510,949 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 4,493,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Wells Fargo & Company cut PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 103,500 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $832,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares in the company, valued at $682,316.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 288,142 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 49,342 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in PBF Energy by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

