PBF Energy (PBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.93) per share for the quarter.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. PBF Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $562.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $34.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CSFB cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.22.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Nimbley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,913.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 443,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,150,890. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

