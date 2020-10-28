PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $12.31. 1,106,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,891,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “focus list” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. Analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 80.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 59.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.