PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 316.4% from the September 30th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 17.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PED stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

