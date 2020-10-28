Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Down 9.4%

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) dropped 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 2,178,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,494,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

PEI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.40.

The firm has a market cap of $42.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 67.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,408,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 41,664 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:PEI)

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

