PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. PetMed Express has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $607.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETS. BidaskClub cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

