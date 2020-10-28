Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,983,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $403,131,000 after buying an additional 1,825,900 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4,527.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after buying an additional 1,648,996 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $262,148,000 after buying an additional 1,429,911 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,525,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $253,025,000 after buying an additional 992,575 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies stock opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Truist Securiti raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

