Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after buying an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after buying an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after buying an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,693,000 after buying an additional 529,475 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $310.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.51. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

