Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 1,262 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,207 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in Walmart by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.46.

WMT opened at $142.87 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

