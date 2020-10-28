Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 1,465 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,481,831,000 after buying an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 53.8% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,499,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 873,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,491,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,304,000 after buying an additional 753,910 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $55,644,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $55,055,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist Securiti reduced their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.