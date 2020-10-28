Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 334 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,993,000 after acquiring an additional 629,683 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,642,000 after acquiring an additional 164,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,937,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.41 and its 200 day moving average is $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,815.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

