Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,699 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $55.25 on Wednesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The stock has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

