Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 6,535 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,654 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 80,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 113,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

