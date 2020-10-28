Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys Shares of 7,200 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The business’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

