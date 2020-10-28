Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $47.42.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

