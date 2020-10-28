Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 772.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of CarMax by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

NYSE:KMX opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 23,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $2,421,247.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,590.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,516,332.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.