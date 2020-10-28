Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after buying an additional 4,549,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,869 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,764 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,594,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,627,000 after purchasing an additional 185,268 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $74.11 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $85.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day moving average is $68.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

