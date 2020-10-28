Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 189,291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 23,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 132,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.51 and a 200-day moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $171.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

