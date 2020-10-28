Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays raised United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $170.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

