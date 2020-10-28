Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after purchasing an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,860,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,460,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Duke Energy by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,039,000 after acquiring an additional 395,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after acquiring an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,228,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,138,000 after acquiring an additional 310,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

