Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 8.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 459,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.22. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

