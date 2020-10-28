Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

