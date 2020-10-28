Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,312 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after buying an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after buying an additional 1,137,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

