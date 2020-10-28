Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.6% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

NYSE HON opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.74 and a 200-day moving average of $152.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

