Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 23.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 30,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $38.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 6,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $253,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 271,382 shares of company stock worth $9,234,249. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

