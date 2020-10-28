Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after purchasing an additional 188,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 206,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

