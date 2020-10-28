Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 285.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 67.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on B shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

