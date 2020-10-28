Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Bank of the James Financial Group were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 16,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

BOTJ opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $44.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of the James Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

