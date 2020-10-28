Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $194.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.